Vigo County School Board member Joni Wise said she intends to make a motion at the next school board meeting to rescind the board's decision to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary.
Her comments came at the end of Monday's work session/board meeting.
She said she recently reviewed the school district's submission as part of the regional Readi grant proposal, which included funding for an Essential Worker Village on property adjacent to the school.
The district submitted its Readi grant proposal last year, before the board had made a decision to close/repurpose Meadows Elementary, she said
Wise believes that in the spirit of transparency and trust, the closure and repurposing of the elementary school needs more discussion. She believes the district "put the cart before the horse" in seeking the grant funding before the board had made a final decision on Meadows School.
The Wabash River Regional Development Authority, which covers six counties, sought $73 million in funding requests as part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), a $500 million grant program run by the state and funded by federal COVID-19 funds.
The Wabash River RDA was awarded $20 million. The Essential Worker Village was one component of the grant, which included many other proposals from other groups for funding.
On Jan. 10, the school board voted 5-2 to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary at the end of the current school year. Wise and board member Rosemarie Scott voted against the school consolidation.
