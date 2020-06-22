The Vigo County School Corp. would use part of a proposed $5.3 million general obligation bond issue on Chromebooks for grades 3 to 7, which would assist the district if remote learning again becomes necessary in the future, Superintendent Rob Haworth told the School Board on Monday.

Expected to arrive by September — if the bond issue is approved — the additional Chromebook laptops would mean that Grades 3 to 12 would have access to them in the 2020-21 school year.

"If COVID virus strikes to a point where we have to affect daily operation, we'll be better armed to provide education," Haworth said after the meeting.

The board approved advertising a public hearing for the bond issue, which also would be used for large maintenance projects including roofing, flooring, HVAC and paving. Of the $5.3 million, $2 million would be used for the grades 3-7 Chromebooks. The board will have a hearing on the proposed bond issue at its July 13 meeting.

If approved, it would be the fourth in a series of short-term bonds since 2017. The short-term bonds are intended to offset losses to circuit breakers, estimated to be $6.7 million this year.

The district will complete payments on the 2014 and 2017 general obligation bonds this year, which "allow us to issue another without an impact on our tax rate," officials said.

Next year, the district may also pursue a $10 million bond for an Otter Creek Middle School renovation project.

"It's still more of a discussion than anything else," Haworth said after the meeting. The school has one less gym than other middle schools. The string department rehearses in a former teacher's lounge. Cafeteria improvements also are needed.

The meeting at the West Vigo Elementary conference center was open to the public, although seating was socially distanced and few members of the public attended in person. The meeting also was livestreamed on the VCSC Facebook page, which is proving to be popular.

Finances and enrollment

During the meeting, Haworth also gave a financial presentation looking at year-end cash balance scenarios as well as an enrollment update.

While the district does not usually track a June enrollment, it stands at 13,622 right now, Haworth said. That is down 563 since September 2019.

Financial planning is continuing based on a "severe" scenario of 13,622 enrolled students and a "moderate" scenario of 13,962 enrolled students, which was the district's enrollment in spring 2020.

Normally, enrollment jumps from spring to fall, and enrollment in September 2019 was 14,185.

Pre-COVID, the district would estimate this fall’s enrollment to be 14,125, but there are a number of financial unknowns this year due to COVID-19, Haworth said.

Haworth anticipates the cash balance will shrink from the end of 2019, "but how much depends on enrollment and other unknowns," he stated in a presentation. A difference of 340 students "will significantly impact our education fund."

A "moderate" scenario shows a level cash balance at the end of 2020, or $16.2 million. But that number includes two one-year budget boosts: a pause of $2 million in bus purchases and a one-time building sale of $3 million for the administration building.

Enrollment "is the issue we talk about on a daily basis," Haworth said. State associations indicate that 5 to 10 percent of parents may keep their children home in the fall.

The district's Vigo Virtual Success Academy will expand to serve elementary students for the upcoming school year, Haworth said.

Last year, it served high school students.

Other business

In other matters, the board:

• Approved a co-curricular and extra-curricular return plan for this summer. The plan, which covers fall athletes training during the summer and band, among other extracurricular activities, is based on the IHSAA health/safety guidelines. It is a phased plan that calls for smaller groups of students, masking during team meetings and restricts the use of locker rooms.

The local health department and others in the medical community have provided input, said Tom Balitewicz, VCSC director of student services. Phase 1 begins July 6, and Phase 2 starts July 20.

• Fanning Howey, the VCSC architect, presented a virtual meeting platform that will be used for community meetings related to potential high school building/renovation projects. These online, interactive "conversations" will start in the fall. In February, the district released eight possible concepts to address high school facility needs.

Bill Payne, Fanning Howey CEO, said the goal is to reduce the eight concepts to four by September and to have a final recommendation to the board by the end of the year.

• Haworth noted that in just a few hours Monday, 5,700 parents/caregivers had already completed an online survey to provide feedback on the return to school, given concerns about COVID; the online survey became available earlier in the day.

In addition, meetings are being conducted with employee groups to gather information on their concerns related to the return to school.