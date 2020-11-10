The Vigo County School Corp. announced Tuesday night that 21 more COVID-19 cases has been confirmed among students and staff members.

The following positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods were reported Tuesday in a release:

• Sarah Scott Middle School: 1 student, 1 staff member

• Terre Haute North High School: 1 student, 1 staff member

• Otter Creek Middle School: 4 students

• West Vigo Elementary: 2 students

• Meadows Elementary: 1 staff member

• Dixie Bee Elementary: 1 student

• Terre Haute South High School: 3 students

• Fuqua Elementary: 1 student

• Terre Town Elementary: 1 student

• Woodrow Wilson Middle School: 1 student

• Farrington Grove Elementary School: 1 student

• Riley Elementary School: 1 student

• 1 Bus Driver serving Terre Haute North and Terre Town Elementary School

The Vigo County School Corporation said it is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.

Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer, the VCSC said in a news release.