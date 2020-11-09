The Vigo County School Corp. announced Monday night that 19 more COVID-19 cases has been confirmed among students and staff members.

The following positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods were reported Monday.

• Otter Creek Middle School: 1 student

• Sarah Scott Middle School: 2 students, 1 staff member

• Fayette Elementary School: 1 student

• Honey Creek Middle School: 2 students

• Fuqua Elementary School: 1 student

• Terre Haute South High School: 6 students

• Davis Park Elementary School: 1 student

• West Vigo High School: 1 staff member, 1 student

• Farrington Grove Elementary School: 1 staff member

• Sugar Grove Elementary School: 1 staff member

The Vigo County School Corporation says it is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.

Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer, VCSC said in a news release.