The Vigo County School Corp.'s chief financial officer, Bruce Perry, is no longer employed with the school district, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, confirmed tonight.
"Bruce Perry is no longer with us," Riley told the Tribune-Star, although he would not comment on the reasons for or nature of Perry's departure because it is a personnel matter.
Riley would not confirm whether Perry was fired or whether he resigned. Nor would he comment on whether it involved district financial matters.
"There are no allegations of criminal wrongdoing," Riley said. "There is absolutely nothing of a legal nature here."
Some rumors have floated in the community about "hidden money" that would have made the referendum unnecessary, but Riley said that is not the case.
"We look forward to addressing this in a statement next week," Riley said.
The referendum "was absolutely necessary as a bridge" as the district seeks to rightsize its budget long term because of enrollment declines, he said.
The district also needs spending reductions "to bring our spending in line with enrollment reality," Riley said. It is still estimated that $4 million in spending cuts will be needed.
"In reality, enrollment decline is the biggest issue the Vigo County School Corp. faces at this point, and spending needs to come in line with that reality," Riley said. "We're thankful we have a referendum that allows us to make those spending reductions in a measured way."
Perry's departure happened today.
The district will have a "complete statement" next week, Riley said.
Perry could not be reached for comment this evening. He was hired in summer 2017 and previously had been director of finance for Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart for several years.
