VCSC adopts $165.8M budget for 2021

The Vigo County School Board on Monday adopted a $165.8 million 2021 budget, which now is subject to state review.

The budget will be submitted to Indiana's Department of Local Government Finance, which typically adjusts the budget downward based on assessed value and other factors; the budget should be finalized late this year.

The overall budget includes a $101.8 million education fund; $42.9 million operations fund; $8.9 million debt service fund; $3.5 million rainy day fund; and $8.5 million referendum fund.

The adopted maximum levy is $48.7 million, with a tax rate of $1.34 per $100 assessed value, but officials emphasize that levies and tax rates are traditionally advertised high to protect revenues and will be adjusted downward by the state.

The education fund is state-funded through tuition support, based on enrollment, while the operations fund is reliant on local property taxes, with some subsidy from the education fund.

This year's 2020 approved budget is $166.4 million. Also, the final approved tax levy for 2020 is $38.4 million, and the current tax rate (including referendum) is 94 cents per $100 assessed value, and 78 cents per $100 assessed value without the referendum.

The district anticipates a steady tax rate and levy.

This year, the district did not purchase new school buses as part of its efforts to reduce costs, and because of COVID-19, the district was not running buses after mid-March last spring.

The 2021 budget does include the replacement of 17 buses at a cost not to exceed $1,875,000, but the administration will revisit that to determine how many buses, if any, need to be replaced.

"I believe we will purchase some buses in 2021, but maybe not as many as what we've done in the past," Superintendent Rob Haworth said after the meeting.

In other matters, the board approved a 3% increase for health insurance premiums effective Jan. 1. There are three plans with Anthem Health: a PPO plan and two high deductible options.

For the employee/dependents option, which costs the most, the monthly rate is as follows (includes the total from both employee and VCSC contribution): for the PPO plan, the monthly rate is $2,299; for high deductible No. 1 plan, the monthly rate is $2,003; and for high deductible plan 2, the monthly rate is $1,561.

The board share of employee premiums will continue at established percentages for each employee group.

• The board awarded a $483,745 contract to Paige's Music for music equipment. As part of the bid package, Paige's will also provide the district with additional drums worth $35,416 and more than $14,800 in professional development for music teachers and VCSC students.

The purchase of the equipment will be from general obligation bond funds and education fund equipment appropriations.

• The board also approved a $1.4 million grant from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief grant through the Indiana Department of Education. The VCSC will use funds to address gaps in internet connectivity for distance/remote learning. The VCSC has partnered with several community groups.

The board also has established school-year goals for the superintendent and began working on them over the summer, said Hank Irwin, board president. More recently, the board and district have had to focus on school re-entry plans.

One goal relates to Chromebook implementation and continued staff professional development.

Another relates to the hiring of the director of civility, inclusion and international program, which took place in August with the hiring of Matthew McClendon. The goal includes developing a strategic plan for that office as well as conducting staff professional development.

A third goal includes policy review in partnership with NEOLA.

• Some parents also took their concerns to the board, including an elementary parent whose daughter broke her arm at school during recess; the child was in school several hours with a broken arm, and the parent said she was not immediately notified. The school did not follow policies and procedures, the parent said.

Another parent of a middle school child raised concerns about the middle school hybrid program.

Wende Personette, parent of a North Vigo student, thanked the school for following through on concerns related to the high school football team flying the Blue Lives Matter flag at football games. The principal also made efforts to work with students and get a consensus, she said.

On Monday, Personette told board members she believes it's important for the district to have a policy or rule to keep politicized gear, flags or related items out of schools.

After the meeting, Haworth addressed the return of high schools to five days a week for those choosing in-person instruction. "COVID is not over," he said. "We have to be careful, cautious and measured" and follow all recommended precautions.

"We still have to do all the right things to stay in," Haworth said. "I think our students and staff are rising to the challenge."

If any issues develop that might require a return to remote learning, the district's intent is to deal with those issues on a school by school basis. "Our intent will be to not close the district down like we did in March," he said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.