The Vigo County School Corp. central administration building and general services building are closed to the public until Dec. 7, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, confirmed Monday evening.
The reason is COVID-related staff absences.
Riley said there is "a lack of available staff to respond to visitors to the buildings."
People can still call and leave messages, he said. "We have many people still working in the buildings. It's really about manning that front desk and having somebody on the phones."
The administration building is located at 686 Wabash Ave. and general services at 3250 Maple Ave.
The buildings have been closed to the public since Wednesday.
