Rap, hip-hop and R&B sounds are coming to The Mill in June.
The outdoor amphitheater on Terre Haute south's side will be the site of a Friday, June 2 show by Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc and Young MC. Mill owner Kelly Drake announced the concert Tuesday night.
The performers comprise the "I Love the '90s Tour" with its revolving line-up of 1990s artists "that bring you back to the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop and R&B including Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, Rob Base and Young MC," The Mill's news release said. "Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like 'Ice, Ice Baby,' 'Funky Cold Medina,' 'It Takes Two,' 'I Swear' and many more."
Tickets for the "I Love The '90s" performance at The Mill go on saleat 10 a.m. Friday, March 10. Ticket prices are $100 for VIP Standing Pit, $75 for VIP (seats allowed) and $50 for general admission (seats allowed). Additional information is available online at TheMillTerreHaute.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.