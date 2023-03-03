Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 46F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.