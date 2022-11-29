Indiana State University's Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter recently received a $1,000 30th Anniversary Grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The grant has helped the chapter achieve its mission of "reaching every coach and every athlete for Jesus Christ, including those with disabilities," the organization said in a news release. FCA is presently promoting "all-abilities camps" across the nation, including the Wabash Valley.
Indiana State's FCA chapter formed a partnership with the Happiness Bag of Vigo County one year ago in its infancy. ISU-FCA has been serving in various sports programs at Happiness Bag and in the qualification process for the Indiana Special Olympics. ISU athletes are coaching, training and encouraging Happiness Bag friends in basketball, flag football, volleyball, bowling, cornhole and track and field.
"This is our way of impacting every person with varying abilities in sport in the love of Christ," said FCA area representative Shan Smith. "We believe that everyone deserves to experience love and hope. Sports crosses every line and barrier and creates an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our community, specifically to those who are sometimes forgotten."
In partnership, FCA desires to help Happiness Bag provide adapted educational and recreational services and programs to encourage the unique potential of adults and children with disabilities. The local FCA chapter presently consists of more than 150 athletes, with 30-plus serving at the Happiness Bag across various sports.
With the purchase of some new equipment like basketballs, a rolling rack, air-compressor and accessories, bowling ball ramp and push-stick with the WVC Foundation Grant, FCA and the Happiness Bag staff, workers and volunteers will be able to help all-abilities competitors reach their goals and impact more athletes and ages in at least two sports.
“I want to thank the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for awarding us with an amazing opportunity to bless the Happiness Bag of Vigo County with some much-needed equipment and resources," Smith said.
