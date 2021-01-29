Starting Monday, the Vigo County Health Department will begin COVID-19 vaccinations at the former Sear’s Automotive location at Haute City Center.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

"You will enter the clinic through the south west door of the (former) Sears garage. There will be signage directing individuals to the right location. If you are unable to walk into the clinic, a vaccinator will be able to come out and vaccinate you," Roni Elder, health educator and media coordinator said in a release.

Those getting vaccinations must stay for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

"For people with severe allergies, we are asking them to wait for 30 minutes," Elder said.

To get a vaccination, a person must have identification with proof of age. Those without an ID or that do not fall into the eligible vaccination group will not receive the vaccination.

"We are asking people to come close to their time or wait in the car if they arrive too early, as we do not have a space for people to wait inside," Elder said.

Individuals 70 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders can register by going to www. ourshot.in.gov, searching for a nearby vaccine clinic and selecting an appointment time. Appointments may also be made by calling 211. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

After the appointment has been scheduled, the individual will receive a text asking them to register.

"We ask that the individuals register before coming to their appointment," Elder said.

For people who have scheduled an appointment at Vigo County Health Department, "You will still be vaccinated at the Annex," Elder said. The vaccination clinic there will continue through February 26, 2021 to finish up already scheduled appointments and second doses.