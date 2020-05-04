U.S. 41 will close nearly four miles south of Indiana 234 in Parke County on or after May 18, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced today.
The contractor will be replacing a small structure with a new bridge over the West Prong of Green Creek which is located just south of County Road 1050 North.
Work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 18. The detour follows U.S. 36 to Indiana 63 to Indiana 234 then back to U.S. 41.
HIS Constructors Inc. was awarded the $2 million contract, according to the press release. The project also includes a small structure replacement on U.S. 41 just over two miles north of Interstate 74 and a thin deck overlay three miles south of Indiana 234 over Middle Prong Green Creek. Work was completed last year on the U.S. 41 bridges over I-74.
