Updated with additional information, 12:25 p.m. May 19:
A woman suffered burns to her face in a fire early Monday at a Terre Haute nursing home.
Firefighters were called to Signature Health Care on Maple Avenue about 5 a.m. for a fire in a patient room.
Fire chief Jeff Fisher said the fire was out when firefighters arrived. They found a woman had been smoking in bed while using oxygen.
The woman was taken to Union Hospital for treatment, then transferred via LifeLine helicopter to Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
No other injures were reported.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Signature said a nurse walking down the hallway saw smoke coming from the resident’s room. A fire alarm sounded, and the fire doors of the hallway closed as they should. As the nurse attended to the resident, another staff member entered the resident’s room with a fire extinguisher and put out the fire on the resident’s bed.
Signature said the resident involved is expected to return to the this week, and a deputy fire marshal has ruled the cause of the fire accidental.
