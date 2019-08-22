The Vigo County School Corporation has terminated the employment of a Rockville man charged with child seduction in Parke County.
The following statement from VCSC was released today on the investigation and arrest of Nathanial “Jake” Arney, 32, on a Level 5 count of child seduction involving a former student athlete at the former Rockville High School in 2017.
“Late in the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Vigo County School Corporation discovered that Arney had been arrested in Parke County. The Vigo County School Corporation immediately placed Arney on unpaid administrative leave and his access to Vigo County School Corporation schools was revoked while the corporation confirmed the reports.
“Once the Vigo County School Corporation confirmed the official report of Arney’s arrest on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 22, his employment was terminated.
“The Vigo County School Corporation takes seriously its duty to foster a safe environment for students. To that end, the School Corporation acted quickly to address Arney’s arrest and will continue to cooperate with its law enforcement partners. “
UPDATED Post 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
UPDATE: A Rockville man serving as a school protection officer in Vigo County has been placed on leave as an SPO following his arrest Wednesday on a child seduction charge.
Nathaniel “Jake” Arney, 32, was booked into the Parke County Jail as the result of an investigation into a report of an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female. At the time of relationship, Arney was employed on the coaching staff of the former Rockville High School, now Parke Heritage High School.
The incident allegedly occurred in 2017, but was not reported to the Parke County Sheriff's Office until Wednesday.
Thursday morning, Vigo County Schools spokeman Bill Riley said the officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest.
Arney was arrested on the Level 5 felony. He was released from the jail after posting $15,000 cash bond on Wednesday night.
Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole said Arney had been employed as a reserve deputy in Parke County for about 18 months.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said he was aware that Arney served as a school protection officer in Vigo County during the 2018-19 school year and was assigned to a Vigo County school this year as well.
Original Post 9:13 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
A school protection officer serving in a Vigo County school has been placed on unpaid administrative leave following a Wednesday arrest in Parke County.
“We are working to investigate the matter and will provide an update when it is available,” said Bill Riley, school district spokesman, in a news release issued this morning.
