Updated, 5:32 p.m. -- A malware virus infected the computer operating system of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office during the weekend, marking the second time in less than two weeks that local government has experienced technology turmoil.
Sheriff John Plasse said IT staff have been working on the problem since it surfaced about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
All jail controls are functioning, Plasse said, and all law enforcement activity is continuing.
However, deputies in the field are filling out paper reports for incidents as the computer system is offline.
The jail's database for inmates was affected, as was email service to the sheriff's department and its jail division, Plasse said.
“We couldn't talk to the courthouse electronically,” he said. “So, we had to do everything by paper. The reports in the field are being done by hand and will be entered into the system when it's back on line.”
On July 23, other Vigo County government offices experienced a malware attack that affected email and computer operations in various offices, including within the courthouse.
County IT last week said the problem was contained and the system had been restored to 95 percent by Thursday.
Sheriff Plasse said he had hoped the sheriff's department and jail would escape the malware situation.
Plasse said work to correct the technology issues have been ongoing.
He was unsure if the inmate commissary or video visitation systems had been affected, but said those services are provided by outside vendors and are not part of the internal system.
