Vigo County Health Department has updated its daily COVID-19 report to 950 cases today, an increase of 19 new cases since Wednesday.
Original Post 12:08 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
A second death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Sullivan County.
The death occurred Aug. 13, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Sullivan's positive case count has risen to 222 as of today, an increase of more than 40 since Sunday.
Data shows 17 percent of the Sullivan County cases are in the 30 to 39 age range, while 15 percent of cases are in both the 50 to 59 and 70 to 79 age range.
Meanwhile, Vigo County Health Department reported 931 cases on Wednesday.
Clay and Vermillion counties each added one new case. Parke County added five new cases.
District 7, which also includes Putnam, Owen and Greene counties, saw an increase of 81 new cases for a total of 2,290 cases in the eight counties of west central Indiana.
Meanwhile, ISDH today announced that 955 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 83,277 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,979 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day. Another 212 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, more than 34 percent of ICU beds and 81 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 945,471 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 934,033 on Wednesday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
