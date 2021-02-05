No criminal charges will be filed in connection with an investigation of police conduct during a multi-agency altercation in September 2020.

Special Prosecutor Timothy Bookwalter of Putnam County has filed a report to Vigo Superior Court 6 stating there is “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any crime was committed” during an alleged battery in southeastern Vigo County.

The arrest in question came after a Sept. 20 gunfire incident and police pursuit that involved officers from Terre Haute, Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police.

Allegations of excessive force were made in the arrest, and a related incident of battery among police officers also was reported.

City Police Chief Shawn Keen issued a written statement today about the investigation and its conclusion.

Keen had placed three officers on administrative leave in the matter. Officers Brian Hall and Daniel Johnson later were cleared and returned to regular duty.

A third officer on leave, Justin Gant, was also cleared of excessive force. However, he was returned to administrative duty pending the review of other aspects of the case by the special prosecutor, the chief said in December.

Sources have told the Tribune-Star a physical altercation between Terre Haute and Indiana State Police officers at the scene of the arrest is at least part of the basis for complaints of improper conduct.

Bookwalter was appointed as special prosecutor to review an FBI report involving a battery report made by Indiana State Police.

In his one-page report to the court filed Jan. 29, Bookwalter said he had reviewed statements from nine individuals interviewed by the FBI. He also reviewed in-car camera video and audio from a body camera.

Bookwalter's report said he had communicated with attorneys representing three police officers who were at the scene.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt requested a special prosecutor, citing the possibility of a conflict of interest or the appearance of conflict.

Because of the presence of city police officers, state troopers and county deputies at the arrest in question, Modesitt asked the FBI to do the external investigation to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest.

City, state and county police all have declined to discuss specifics of the incident.

Chief Keen on Thursday evening said he was made aware of the special prosecutor’s findings on Friday, and Officer Gant was returned to duty on Monday.

Keen said all of the officers involved were cleared of THPD policy violations through an internal investigation.

Keen said he could not comment on the allegations or actions of police involved in the Sept. 20 incident due to the criminal charges that remain pending against Chance Kernstein, who was arrested after the pursuit from Terre Haute into southern Vigo County.

