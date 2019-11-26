Updated, 5:30 p.m. -- South Vermillion School Corp. schools were placed briefly on lockdown Tuesday afternoon because of a situation involving "an armed and wanted person in the south Saint Bernice area," according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Mike Phelps requested the lockdown because it was close to the time South Vermillion schools would be releasing students and "buses would be dropping them off in that area" where the wanted person was located.
"We asked for the schools to lock down and not allow the students to be delivered until we found the individual," Phelps stated in a news release.
About 10 to 15 minutes later, the wanted individual was located and officers "were able to safely take him into custody," Phelps said. Deputies also retrieved a loaded handgun and several knives.
The individual was apprehended on Geneva Hills Road near Horse Shoe Lakes.
The sheriff's office arrested Marcus A. Vaughn, 31 of Saint Bernice, who faces charges of possession of methamphetamine possession of a handgun without a license; intimidation; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 committed by a person at least 18.
Phelps said he requested the lockdown because "I didn't want school buses in that area. This guy is completely unpredictable."
On its Facebook page, the school district notified the school community once the lockdown had ended.
"This did not occur near any of our schools, which were safe during the incident. Schools were put on lockdown so students would not be dismissed and possibly travel near the area of the incident," the posting stated.
The district used a "CrisisGo Safety App" that immediately notified teachers via their laptops and phones of the lockdown. It was considered a "hard lockdown," and sirens went off.
South Vermillion Superintendent Dave Chapman said he had just walked into the building about 2:30 p.m. when he received a call from the sheriff requesting schools go on lockdown. It was about 10 minutes before elementary schools were to be released.
"We kept the kids safe until we got word the sheriff's office had the individual in custody and we could release students," Chapman said.
The district also used the school messenger automated phone system to notify parents about what was happening. The district's phones started lighting up as people wanted to know what was going on.
"Everyone wants to know the facts, but I didn't have the facts. All I knew was the sheriff called, notified us of a situation and requested we go on lockdown to keep buses out of the area," Chapman said. "We re-assured parents the best we could with the limited information we had."
Dismissal was delayed less than 15 minutes, he said. "The system works and people just have to be patient and trust we're doing the right thing."
