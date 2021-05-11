Update, 5:24 p.m. Terre Haute police said the situation on Fruitridge Avenue was resolved without incident and all lanes of Fruitridge are open.
Police said they'd responded to a report of a potentially suicidal and possibly armed subject. That person eventually emerged from the home peacefully.
Original, 4:20 p.m.: Terre Haute police are asking the public to avoid the area of Fruitridge Avenue, which is closed north and south from Maple Street to Locust Street.
The department's special response team is dealing with incident in that area.
This item will be updated when further information is available.
