Update, 5:45 p.m: Police said distracted driving is to blame for a crash that snarled morning traffic on westbound Interstate 70 Friday morning.
At 10 a.m. Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving two semis near the 11-mile marker of I-70.
Police said Brandon McCullough, 31, of Terre Haute, was driving his semi westbound in the driving lane when he failed to recognize another semi ahead, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Police said McCullough was distracted while pouring Mountain Dew into a cup and rear-ended the semi driven by Zaryonla T. Cheyee, age 32, of South Bend, causing both vehicles to become disabled in the driving lane of I-70.
Cheyee was transported via ambulance to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
McCullough was cited for speed too fast to avoid collision.
Original: Police and the state highway agency are asking motors to avoid Interstate 70 at mile marker 11 westbound in Vigo County.
February 21, 2020
State troopers are handling an accident between two semis that happened about 10 a.m. today, and there are lane closures.
ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said the accident was caused by distracted driving.
A westbound semi driver was trying to pour Mountain Dew into a cup and failed to realize he was closing in on another semi, which he then struck from the rear.
That driver was ticked for failure to reduce speed, and the driver of the struck semi was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute for treatment of pain and minor injuries.
"This is just another example that people need to be aware when they're driving, not driving while distracted, whether it be cell phones or pouring a drink or anything like that," said ISP Sgt. Matt Ames. "Please pay attention while you're driving so we don't have serous personal injury accidents."
Original item posted at 10:44 a.m.; last updated at 11:29 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.