Updated, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 26 -- Terre Haute police responded to a fatal accident on Terre Haute's east side Christmas morning.
About 4 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a one-car accident near Fruitridge and Hulman streets.
The driver, Cody Swart, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to city police.
An autopsy was completed Thursday afternoon by Dr. Roland Kohr, and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest, said Dr. Susan Amos, Vigo County coroner. The driver's blood alcohol concentration was 0.214%, or more than two times the legal limit.
The car was eastbound on Hulman, left the roadway and landed upside down, Amos said.
