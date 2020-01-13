UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.: The man from the Monday morning barricade incident at KFC has died, police report.
The man died of self-inflicted injuries.
UPDATE: 12:55 p.m.: Police report the person barricaded inside the KFC at Fort Harrison and Lafayette has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The person was found unresponsive inside the restaurant when police entered.
Police said the person's name will not be released at this time.
THPD Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson said officers had spoken to the person via phone, but when the man stopped responding, police became concerned for his safety and entered the restaurant.
They found him lying face down on the floor.
His current condition is unknown, Adamson said.
Update, 11:51 a.m.: The person barricaded inside the KFC at Fort Harrison and Lafayette in Terre Haute this morning is not thought to have a gun and is thought to be alone inside.
The person, an employee, appears to be armed only with scissors, which he was brandishing in a threatening manner earlier this morning.
Police say they intend to wait him out and have told him the same over loudspeakers. They are trying to get the man to pick up the phone and talk to them.
Patrol officers, police dogs, the THPD's special response team and fire department paramedics are all at the restaurant.
Police continue to ask the public avoid the area.
Original Story, 11:04 a.m.: Terre Haute police are asking the public to avoid the area of Fort Harrison Road and Lafayette Avenue until further notice.
Officers are dealing with a barricaded subject at the KFC Restaurant that began before 11 a.m. today (Monday, Jan. 13).
At this time, it is believed the subject is a KFC employee and alone.
This story will be updated.
