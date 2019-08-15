Updated, 4:20 p.m.:
A medical emergency preceded the crash and death of a motorist on Interstate 70 Thursday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.
About 3 p.m. Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 17-mile marker of I-70.
Police believe the driver had a medical episode before leaving the interstate and crashing near the treeline.
ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said those first on scene attempted life-saving measures, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Ames said the identity of the driver would not be released until family was notified.
Original, 3:05 p.m.:
Motorists should use caution on eastbound Interstate 70 east of Terre Haute near the Clay County line.
I-70 eastbound at the 17 mile marker the right lane is closed in Clay County due to a serious crash.— INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) August 15, 2019
Indiana State Police are handling a crash with injuries and apparently requiring a medical helicopter evacuation of one motorist.
The accident is near the 17 mile marker, according to ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
