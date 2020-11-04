UPDATED: A Terre Haute man died in a Tuesday afternoon crash on U.S. 41 in northern Vigo County.
Bradley Sumansky, 50, was identified by police as the driver of a pickup truck that crashed about 2:30 p.m. near Head Avenue.
Sumansky's truck crossed he center line and collided head-on with a semi driven by James Wilbur, 68, of Crawfordsville.
The crash remains under investigation, Sheriff John Plasse said this morning.
Original Post: 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020
One driver was killed in a two-vehicle accident about 2:30 p.m. today on U.S. 41 north of Head Avenue in Vigo County.
Deputies were notified of an accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a news release from Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
Police said initial investigation revealed the northbound pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the southbound tractor-trailer.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Police don't know what caused the pickup to cross the center line.
The names of the drivers involved are not being released at this time pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.