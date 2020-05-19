Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available in Brazil for three days.
Indiana State Department of Health is offering the nasopharyngeal swab testing daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21 through Saturday, May 23, at Forest Park in Brazil.
No appointment is needed. Enter the park from Indiana 59.
Indiana residents should bring identification. The testing is for anyone:
– Age 12 or older with symptoms.
– At high risk, such as age 65 or older, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, heart or lung issues, or other underlying conditions.
– Contact with confirmed cases.
Call Clay County Health Department for more information at 812-448-9021.
Editor's note: This story was corrected at 2:30 p.m. May 19 to reflect that testing will not be offered on Sunday. The correction was made after health department issued a second statement saying testing will not be available because the lab involved will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
