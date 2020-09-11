Vigo County is at 1,643 cases of COVID-19 according to information released today by the county health department.
New cases were also added in Clay, Parke, Vermillion and Sullivan counties, as well as the other District 7 counties of Putnam, Owen and Greene, for a total of 3,435 cases of coronavirus in the region.
The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 1,282 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 103,505 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Today’s totals include 15,814 tests from a laboratory that recently began submitting electronic results. Of those total tests, 279 were positive.
A total of 3,196 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,183,104 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,164,141 on Thursday. A total of 1,618,804 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
