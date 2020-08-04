Updated at 5:20 p.m.

Clay Community School Corp. is delaying the start of school until Monday, Superintendent Jeff Fritz announced on the district's website Tuesday afternoon.

He cited a "dramatic increase" in the county's COVID-19 positivity rates. School had been scheduled to start today.

"I was just informed that local health officials have witnessed a dramatic increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 in Clay County; after consulting with local health officials, we will be delaying the start of school until Monday, August 10, 2020.

"I very much regret having to make this decision, as we were ready to start school tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug. 5); however, we have to err on the side of safety. We will be working closely with local health officials over the next couple of days to determine the platform for the start of school next week.

"Our top priority is the safety of our students. Your support and understanding are greatly appreciated!" he wrote on the district's website.

The Indiana Department of Health website on Tuesday showed Clay County with 101 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. That's an increase of four over the day prior. In addition, the number of positive cases increased by 13 in the week from July 26 to Aug. 1.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 10.6 percent as of July 28. So far, Clay County has had five deaths attributed to COVID-19.

In an interview, Fritz said that at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, he was given information by local health officials about an uptick in the positivity rates. "We've been pretty steady ... around 7 percent," he said.

Fritz met with his administrative team and head nurse, who also serves on the Clay County Health Board. They also consulted again with local health officials.

"We felt it was better for the safety of our school family to delay a couple days (and) re-evaluate the situation, (then) consult with them again and then start school Monday," he said. "Our students will still have 180 days of instruction."

The district will decide whether to start the year with brick and mortar, in-person instruction or e-learning. CCSC also is providing a virtual academy option this year.

"It is our hope and desire to open our buildings," Fritz said. "We were excited about opening Wednesday."

Education research supports that "there is nothing that takes the place of that direct eyeball-to-eyeball instruction from a teacher to a student," Fritz said. "So that is our desire."

The district is working with a company called Edmentum to provide the Virtual Academy program for the 2020-21 school year.

At South Vermillion

Also on Tuesday, the South Vermillion School Board said will conduct an emergency meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5), "related to COVID-19 and South Vermillion Schools."

Superintendent Dave Chapman said the meeting was spurred by a "surge in positive COVID cases in the community and our response as it relates to the opening of school."

Plans were to have South Vermillion schools open on Monday, Aug. 10.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.

Editor's note: This story also was upated at 6:10 p.m. to include information on the South Vermillion School Board emergency meeting.

---

Original story, 3:20 p.m.:

