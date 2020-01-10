Update, 4:30 p.m.: Barricades have been removed and Clarksville Road is open again.
Original story, 1:47 p.m.: A Clark County, Illinois, road is closed and will likely remain so through the afternoon and perhaps into the evening after a fatal crash Friday morning.
Closed is Clarksville Road between Cleone Road and Bluegrass Road. Traffic will be redirected.
Illinois State Police are investigating the crash, the details of which were not yet available early this afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
This story will be updated.
