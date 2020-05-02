A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 70 in Clay County about 6:05 this morning was killed when his passenger car collided with an oncoming semitrailer, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said preliminary investigation indicates John D. Slack, 72, of Indianapolis, was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the 22 mile marker in a 2019 BMW passenger vehicle.

A 2018 Freightliner driven by Nitishpal S. Bhandari, 21 , of Ontario, Canada, was traveling eastbound in the passing lane alongside another semi when Bhandari observed the BMW approaching.

Bhandari attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to.

Slack was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner's Office. Bhandari and his co-driver were not injured. Family has been notified.

Second accident

About 9:15 a.m. in the same area, Trooper Troy Cobb was assisting with traffic direction during the fatal accident investigation when a 2006 Buick driven by Holly J. Hedden, 21, of Terre Haute, did not observe Cobb’s vehicle, which had its emergency lights activated. Hedden's auto hit the police car in the rear.

Cobb was in the vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and is receiving treatment.

Hedden was not injured. Drugs and alcohol are not contributing factors to the crash, ISP said.

Assisting ISP were Jackson and Posey township fire departments, Star Ambulance, Indiana Department of Transportation, Clay County Coroner's Office, Camp's Wrecker Service and Edington’s Wrecker Service.

Both crash investigations continue.

