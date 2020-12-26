UPDATE, 4:30 p.m.: The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman found dead Friday in a storage locker on East Springhill Drive.
Sarah L. Henderson, 38, of Terre Haute, was found dead about 3 p.m. Friday inside a storage locker at 630 E. Springhill Drive.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Philip Atterson, 29, of Terre Haute.
Police said Atterson is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He is said to have blonde/ strawberry colored hair.
He may be driving a silver Chevrolet Cobalt with damage to various areas of the vehicle, police said.
Atterson may be in the Terre Haute or Indianapolis area and is considered dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Atterson should contact Sgt. J. Newman with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office at 812-462-3226, ext 7304.
Original story, 10:30 a.m.: The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a the body of a woman was discovered inside a storage unit on East Springhill Drive.
About 3 p.m. Friday Vigo sheriff's deputies responded to 630 E. Springhill after having received information there may be a deceased person inside one of the storage units, according to a news release from Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
After obtaining a search warrant deputies found inside a dead woman, at which time they began investigating as a homicide based on the scene and evidence, police said.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.