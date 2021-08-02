A Terre Haute woman hospitalized after a hit-and-run incident Sunday has been identified and is now in stable condition, police said Monday.
Bobbi Jo Stevens is in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital. She was struck by a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 12th Street and Lockport Road. She was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenny Murphy at 812-244-2234
Original Post 12:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021
The Terre Haute Police Department is seeking the public's help with a hit-and-run collision about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 12th Street and Lockport Road.
Police said a woman thought to be in her mid to late 30s wearing black sweatpants and a white tank top was struck by a vehicle that fled before police arrived.
The woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital, where she is in critical condition.
Police ask that anyone information call or text THPD investigators at 812-538-3766.
