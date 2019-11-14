Update, 2:35 p.m.
Bill Riley, VCSC communication director, said fewer than 10 West Vigo Elementary students exhibited a cough and eye irritation and reported to the school nurse.
One student had to have their eyes flushed but others had symptoms clear when taken outside.
UPDATE #3: To pick up a car rider at Consolidated, bring an ID. Reunification in gym.— Bill Riley (@VCSCBill) November 14, 2019
Riley said the corporation made the decision to evacuate the school shortly after learning the students all reported similar symptoms.
All bus riders and students picked up in vehicles were moved to Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary while walkers were left to play on the playground.
Riley said facilities maintenance personnel are working through the school to determine what might have been the source of irritation.
At this point, Riley said, the corporation won’t speculate as to what happened until they know more.
Update, 2:20 p.m.
School district spokesman Bill Riley says students' symptoms clear up once they are outside. Sugar Creek Fire Department is on hand to medically clear students. The district is sticking to its evacuation/transportation plan.
Original story, 1:48 p.m. -- Vigo County School Corp. is emptying West Vigo Elementary due to what appears to be an air quality issue.
In a 1:40 p.m. email today, district spokesman Bill Riley said:
"West Vigo Elementary is currently evacuating students from the building as a precaution due to several students coming to nurse with cough/eye irritation. Buses will take bus riders home from (Sugar Creek) Consolidated. Car riders will be taken to Consolidated for pickup at end of day. Walkers will be released from WVE back parking lot/playground area at 2:45."
Tribune-Star personnel are on their way to West Terre Haute, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.