A warrant has been issued for a Michigan man whose truck crashed head-on into another car Friday afternoon, hospitalizing a Rockville woman.
Michael Bruce Waters, 33, of Cadillac, Michigan, faces charges of causing catastrophic injury when driving with a controlled substance, a Level 4 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in Parke Circuit Court.
A passenger in Waters' vehicle — 26-year-old Randi Lynn Bowen of Marion, Michigan — was arrested on charges possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and false informing. Police said Bowen gave a false name during the investigation.
In a news release issued Tuesday, the Parke County Sheriff's Department said Harmony Crowder, 45, of Rockville, remains hospitalized in Indianapolis facing an extended recovery from multiple serious injuries.
Investigators said Waters was passing a stopped vehicle on U.S. 41 in southern Parke County when his 2015 Dodge 1500 truck collided head-on with a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Crowder.
Police said speed and improper passing were factors in the crash.
The accident happened about 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 900 South.
After the collision, the pickup truck rolled on its side. Waters and his passenger were able to pull themselves from the vehicle.
Crowder was trapped in her vehicle and required extrication by rescue personnel.
Those responding also included the Vigo County FACT team, Indiana State Police, Parke County EMS, Lyford Rescue, Parke County Rescue, Illiana EMS, Clinton city fire and Lifeline IU Med Helicopter.
