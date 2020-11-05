Election 2020 logo

UPDATE: Republican Party Chairman Randy Gentry said about 200 ballots had an error rate of about 36 percent, causing about 72 ballots yet to be remade. 

It is unclear how long a recount will take, however, county officials have stated that it takes about 5 minutes to remake a ballot to be scanned by a ballot counter.

The Tribune-Star remains at the Vigo County Courthouse awaiting a further update from county officials.

Original story 9:38 a.m.

An update on election ballot counting in Vigo County is expected this morning as the tabulation continues.

Democratic Party chairman Joe Etling said a 10:30 a.m. news conference is planned today at the Vigo County Courthouse.

Etling said at about 9:40 a.m. about 400 ballots remained to be counted this morning, and the anticipated completion time was about noon today.

The Tribune-Star will update information from this morning's news conference and once the vote totals are released.

Tags

Trending Video

Lisa Trigg has been a reporter at the Tribune-Star since 2009. With more than 30 years of newspaper experience, she now covers general news with a focus on crime and courts.

Recommended for you