UPDATE: Republican Party Chairman Randy Gentry said about 200 ballots had an error rate of about 36 percent, causing about 72 ballots yet to be remade.
It is unclear how long a recount will take, however, county officials have stated that it takes about 5 minutes to remake a ballot to be scanned by a ballot counter.
The Tribune-Star remains at the Vigo County Courthouse awaiting a further update from county officials.
Original story 9:38 a.m.
An update on election ballot counting in Vigo County is expected this morning as the tabulation continues.
Democratic Party chairman Joe Etling said a 10:30 a.m. news conference is planned today at the Vigo County Courthouse.
Etling said at about 9:40 a.m. about 400 ballots remained to be counted this morning, and the anticipated completion time was about noon today.
The Tribune-Star will update information from this morning's news conference and once the vote totals are released.
