Vigo County School Corp. seniors who attend North, South and West Vigo high schools can look forward to an in-person, on-time graduation ceremony this year in Hulman Center.

The Class of 2021 will be the first high school graduating class to experience commencement at the newly-renovated Hulman Center on May 30, the school district announced Wednesday.

The schedule is as follows:

1 p.m. — West Vigo High School.

3 p.m. — Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

6 p.m. — Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Ticket policies and capacity information will be released later this spring.

Booker T. Washington Alternative High School and Vigo Virtual Success Academy will hold a joint graduation ceremony 6 p.m. May 28 in the Terre Haute South Vigo High School auditorium.

Having access to Hulman Center, which was unavailable last year because of renovation, makes a major difference in being able to offer a more traditional commencement ceremony this year, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

“There’s plenty of room to spread out in Hulman Center,” he said. “Obviously, the expectation is that everyone will be masked up.”

There may have to be some limitations on numbers of guests that can attend North and South commencement programs, but that will be determined later this spring, Riley said. District officials need to assess the status of the pandemic and any restrictions that might be in place, whether from the state, Hulman Center or even the district itself.

“We know that with COVID, things can change rapidly,” he said.

Typically, West Vigo High School — smaller than North and South — has commencement in the Green Dome gym. West Vigo school officials talked with the community to determine if they preferred to have it at the Green Dome with fewer attendees, or at Hulman Center where they could accommodate more people.

“The decision was made to go to Hulman Center” so that more people could attend, Riley said.

Also impacting the ability to have indoor, in-person commencement relates to declining COVID numbers and increased numbers of people being vaccinated, he said.

Last year, because of COVID, in-person, traditional ceremonies took place in mid-July on football fields; mitigation protocols were in place.

Also, last June, each graduate received their diplomas individually, with only parents/guardians present. The programs took place in North and South auditoriums and the West Vigo gym.

