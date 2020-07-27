UPDATE: Vigo County Health Department has updated its website to show 388 cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

This is an incrase of 18 cases more than the 370 cases posted on the website earlier today.

ORIGINAL POST: 12:25 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020

Vigo County has recorded 374 cases of COVID-19, following corrections to data reported today by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Parke County is now at 38 cases, Clay at 83, Sullivan at 66 and Vermillion at 22 cases.

ISDH today announced that 561 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

That brings to 62,907 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 2,709 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three over the previous day. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 707,791 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 701,311 on Sunday.

ISDH is hosting drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Goshen, Elkhart, Boonville, Hammond, Knox, Nashville, Plymouth, Rensselear, Chrisney, Tell City, Vevay, Warsaw, Bluffton, West Lafayette and Gary.

To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.