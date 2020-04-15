UPDATE: Vigo County Health Department has updated its website to show an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the county's active cases to 43 as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Union Health reports testing 505 patients, with 402 negative results and 63 positive for COVID-19. Those numbers include residents from other counties.
Original post: 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Vigo County now reporting 42 active COVID-19 cases
Vigo County Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the county's active cases to 42 on Wednesday.
Three people with COVID-19 have died in Vigo County.
Meanwhile, Union Health reports testing 482 patients, with 372 negative results and 58 positive for COVID-19. Those numbers include residents from other counties.
Clay and Vermillion counties are each reporting one new case, bringing the total of active cases in Clay County to 13, and in Vermillion County to 4. Parke County has seven confirmed cases. Sullivan County has six cases. Putnam County has reported 42 active cases and three deaths.
At noon today, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 440 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 8,955 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 436 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 48,396 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 46,017 on Tuesday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 156. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Hamilton (15), Hendricks (11), Johnson (18), Lake (55) and St. Joseph (40). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard is updated at noon each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.