The Vigo County School Corp. at a noon news conference today announced changes to the district's communication director’s job and a raise of about $40,000 will not move forward as planned.
Superintendent Rob Haworth said VCSC is still looking for a way to have an employee dedicate his or her time to student retention and recruitment to help maintain the student population.
Haworth said he will discuss future plans with the school board. He said he remains determined to develop a strategy for student retention.
Original story, 11:09 a.m.
A restructuring of job duties for the Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, and an accompanying $40,000 pay increase, will be a topic of discussion at the Jan. 11 School Board meeting.
On Sunday, the district announced that the School Board will include a discussion item at its Jan. 11 meeting "to discuss the district’s new retention, attraction, and enrollment management efforts, including the assignment of these duties to the director of communications, Bill Riley."
In the meantime, Superintendent Rob Haworth has scheduled a news conference for noon today.
News of the increased pay has drawn much community controversy over the weekend.
Riley has received a more than $40,000 pay raise as part of a restructuring of his job duties, which now include retaining and increasing student enrollment, Haworth said Friday.
Riley's pay will now be $127,000.
When Riley was hired in May 2019, he carried the title of director but received a manager's level salary. Now, with the added duties, he is being paid a full director's salary, which is in line with the new director of civility, diversity and international exchange as well as changes in the human resources director's post, Haworth said.
The School Board approved the job restructuring Monday as part of its personnel report, although the report did not include a specific salary. The item did state Riley's pay would go from "Step 3 of the administrative wage schedule" to "directors Step 3 of the administrative wage schedule."
The change was effective Dec. 15.
Riley's additional responsibilities include recruitment, retention and enrollment management duties. Many students who live in Vigo County are enrolled in non-VCSC virtual schools, they home school or they attend other public school districts, hurting VCSC enrollment.
But news of the restructuring and pay raise has drawn much controversy, particularly since teachers and employees received just one-time stipends this year rather than base pay increases.
Melissa Ketner has organized an event at 4 p.m. today called #istandwithteachers, in which attendees will meet at the administration building, 686 Wabash Ave., march to the courthouse and then return. The reason, according to a Facebook post, is "to support teacher and staff pay after the unjustifiable raise given to Bill Riley."
At least some school board members apparently were unaware Riley's pay would be increased $40,000.
On Friday, board president Hank Irwin said Riley "does a phenomenal job" and he believes Riley can make a positive impact on improving enrollment numbers, something that will be measurable.
"We believe it will be a positive difference for the corporation," Irwin said.
Irwin said he did not initially know the full amount of the pay increase, but the personnel report did indicate how the pay scale would change.
"It would be our [board members'] duty to look that up," he said.
Irwin said it was a significant pay increase. But Riley, who has a director's title, was not on the director's pay scale previously, Irwin said.
Riley was hired as director of communication in May 2019 and began his duties around July 1 that year. His pay at that time was $84,036.
