Updated 2 p.m. today
Two staff members and one student at Riverton Parke Jr./Sr. High School have tested positive for COVID-19, causing several other staff to be placed on quarantine, Superintendent Phil Harrison stated this afternoon.
As a result, Southwest Parke Community School Corp. dismissed school at 1 p.m. today, the district announced on its Facebook page.
All Southwest Parke schools will operate on an e-learning schedule for the rest of this week and all of next week. Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Aug. 24.
The district updated its Facebook page this afternoon to provide more information.
On Thursday, all staff members reported to work at Southwest Parke. Masks were required and social distancing was encouraged.
On Sunday, two staff members at Riverton Parke presented with symptoms (fever, chills, aches, etc.) and sought testing for COVID-19. The same day, they notified the corporation and were placed on quarantine.
Also Sunday, a student at Riverton Parke presented with symptoms. The same day, the parent notified the school corporation and indicated testing would occur on Monday. The student and the student’s family were placed on quarantine.
As of this morning, the school was notified of positive test results on those under quarantine. The school corporation contacted the local health department. The local health department identified other individuals within the school who should be quarantined due to potential close contact. Those individuals were immediately notified and themselves quarantined.
Eleven staff members at Riverton Parke have been quarantined, Harrison said.
In each of these cases where individuals tested positive, symptoms presented on Sunday, and those involved contacted the school immediately.
The move to e-learning until Monday, Aug. 24, allows additional time for contact tracing and notification. It also allows time for deep cleaning of all facilities and buses to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
"We appreciate the staff of the Parke County Health Department and their assistance in this matter," according to the district's Facebook page.
Harrison attributed the positive cases to community spread and not any specific event.
It doesn't appear elementary schools are directly impacted, but some of the staff under quarantine have children who attend the elementary schools, he said.
"I have no reason to believe the elementary schools are compromised in any way," Harrison said.
Original story published 11:56 a.m. today
Southwest Parke Community School Corp. will dismiss school at 1 p.m. today "due to COVID cases and suspected COVID cases that are presenting at this time" among students and staff, the district announced on its Facebook page today.
There will be no after-school care provided.
All Southwest Parke schools will operate on an e-learning schedule for the rest of this week and all of next week. Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Aug. 24.
"We are moving to this e-learning schedule due to COVID cases and suspected COVID cases that are presenting at this time within our students and staff. We are working with our local health department and neighboring health departments to ensure that contract tracing can be accomplished. During this schedule change, I encourage you to keep practicing social distancing, keep washing your hands, and keep wearing masks in order to reduce possible spread of the virus," the Facebook posting states.
"Please know our number one priority is the health and safety of our students. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide you with updates on a regular basis," the Facebook posting reads.
