UPDATE: Northview High School released the following information to parents regarding two students who tested positive for COVID-19.
Dear Parents of Northview High School:
"We were informed on Aug. 17 that two Northview High School students tested positive for COVID-19. Our school corporation will follow the guidance of Clay County health officials.
"Although confidentiality is required, parents of students identified as close contacts, at school or on the bus, with the person who tested positive will be contacted. Close contact is defined as contact within six feet for 15 minutes or more. Individuals who test positive or are close contacts will be provided guidance from local health officials.
"To reduce the spread of COVID-19, it is important for parents to remind their children the importance of wearing face coverings, washing their hands, and social distancing, when possible.
"It is also vital for parents to conduct self-screening of their children each morning and to keep children home if they display any symptoms. Please contact the Clay County Health Department or our office if you have any questions."
The letter was signed by Northview principal Chris Mauk.
Original post, Aug. 17
Clay Community Schools is reporting today that two students at Northview High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district, in a communication to parents, stated that those who had close contact with the students are being notified.
The Tribune-Star will provide further information as it becomes available.
