Updated at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24:
A 20-month-old girl died Sunday afternoon after falling into a lake behind a Vigo County home and another girl, age 2, was hospitalized after she was pulled from the water.
Isabella Ellington died of injuries consistent with drowning, Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos said Monday evening. The death investigation continues.
Sheriff John Plasse said deputies responded to a possible drowning on South Daniel Street at French Lake in southeastern Vigo County about 2 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies and Riley firefighters learned the two girls had fallen into the lake. Both children were given medical care and taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The younger girl died at the hospital. The older girl was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.
Investigators responded to the scene along with Indiana conservation officers.
“The sheriff’s office thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy,” Plasse said.
Editor's note: The original version of this story incorrectly stated the age of the child who died. An initial release on the incident was incorrect, and the coroner on Tuesday evening provided correct information.
