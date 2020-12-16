A Terre Haute Police Department sergeant has been placed on leave following complaints about a recent social media post, according to a statement from THPD Chief Shawn Keen.

Sgt. Bradley Newman, who is also Vigo County Clerk, was notified he was being placed on immediate relief of duty pending the outcome of a department investigation.

Keen said the department has received complaints regarding what has been described as “bias-based social media posts.”

On Dec. 6, Newman on his personal Facebook page made a post that called for the use of nuclear weapons against China as retaliation for purportedly using COVID-19 as a bio weapon.

In part, he wrote, “Is it just me or does anyone think we ought to nuke China. This virus wasn’t an accident. Kind of tired of the United States allowing people to walk all over us then wondering why people don’t look at us as a superpower. China needs to be held accountable!”

A respondent then asked: “Are you really suggesting murdering millions of innocent men, women and children as a recourse for the pandemic? What proof is there that this was intentional? Please read evidence only, not some cracks pot on you tube spouting conspiracy theories. I expect more from my elected officials than this type of xenophobic genocide.”

Newman responded: “Yes I am. Absolutely! Smoke’em. Time to have a set and send the message it’s not acceptable. Elected official or not - this pandemic is their fault and they need to be held accountable. Proof? How much more proof do you need? If you don’t like it don’t follow my page but this is ridiculous - the amount of damage this has caused needs to have consequences.”

The post has since been deleted.

Keen said that while it is inappropriate for him to comment on an ongoing investigation, “I will unequivocally state that the posts presented to me in these complaints do not reflect my personal values, those of the Terre Haute Police Department, or the City of Terre Haute.”

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who was made aware of the post Tuesday evening, echoed Keen’s sentiment.

“The social media posts that have been shared with me do not represent my thoughts or opinions or those of the City of Terre Haute,” Bennett said.

The department’s investigation will be to determine whether Newman’s post violates the department’s social media policy.

Adopted in 2015 and revised in 2020, the policy outlines what is and is not acceptable use of social media be it for work or personal use.

Under the personal use section of the policy it states in part:

• Terre Haute Police Department personnel are free to express themselves as private citizens on social media sites to the degree that their speech does not impair working relationships of this department for which loyalty and confidentiality are important, impede the performance of duties, impair discipline and harmony among coworkers, or negatively affect the public perception of the department.

• As public employees, Terre Haute Police Department personnel are cautioned that speech on- or off-duty, made pursuant to their official duties — that is, that owes its existence to the employee’s professional duties and responsibilities — is not protected speech under the First Amendment and may form the basis for discipline if deemed detrimental to the department. Department personnel should assume that their speech and related activity on social media sites will reflect upon their office and this department.

It goes on to say department personnel are prohibited from speech containing obscene or sexually explicit language, images, or acts and statements or other forms of speech that ridicule, malign, disparage, or otherwise express bias against any race, any religion, or any protected class of individuals.

Newman’s post and subsequent replies rely on a discredited conspiracy theory that China intentionally made or released COVID-19.

The National Institute of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have all said scientific studies of the virus show that it is not man-made.

The post was shared widely on social media and drew condemnation from many who saw it.

Dominique Morefield, a founder of The Reform Movement of Terre Haute, saw the post after a friend of hers shared screen shots of it. She couldn’t believe a public servant would share such views publicly.

“It was so racist and xenophobic,” Morefield said of Newman’s post. “If you look in the comments of the post you’ll even see he acknowledges he’s a public official as he’s writing it.

“It’s just ridiculous and I’m glad Chief Keen is taking this seriously and that [Newman has] been suspended.”

Morefield said it’s not a stretch to believe that someone who would share his disdain for a nation of people on such a public platform would allow that same prejudice to affect his work-place performance.

“Who knows what he’s doing out on the job,” Morefield said. “It’s very clear he has a bias, so is he targeting Asian-Americans or those he deems look of Asian descent? How is his bias affecting his job?”

Morefield shared the screenshots to her Facebook page, garnering more than 80 shares, along with a link to the city’s webpage outlining how to submit a complaint. She said it’s up to the collective to hold those in positions of authority accountable.

“I hope that people, if they haven’t already, see what public pressure can do,” Morefield said. “We have a voice and we can use that voice. It’s all about the collective.”

City Council member Martha Crossen, D-6, said she is glad to see Keen take the matter seriously and that she would reserve any judgment until after the department’s investigation is complete.

Attempts to reach Newman for comment were not successful.

In addition to working for the police department, Newman was recently reelected to a second term as Vigo County Clerk, an office which manages court documents and conducts elections.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.