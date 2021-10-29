11 a.m. update:
Terre Haute police, while responding to an armed robbery in the 1300 block of South Seventh Street about 8 a.m. today, arrested two males wanted on unrelated warrants, said Sgt. Michael Ellerman.
"We got a 911 call from dispatch about an armed robbery that had taken place at this building at 1331 S. Seventh St., so we sent multiple (police) cars down here," Ellerman said.
"We made contact with the victims and did a brief interview with them and determined that most likely the suspects were still in the building," Ellerman said.
Police then surrounded the building and the department's special response team was called to the scene.
"While we were waiting on the special response team, we made announcements through our cars' public address speakers and shortly thereafter, two occupants came out of the building. They were secured and it was determined they were wanted on unrelated warrants," he said.
The two males were the only occupants of the house, Ellerman said.
As far as the robbery investigation, Ellerman said the investigation is continuing.
Original story:
The Terre Haute Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 1300 block of South Seventh Street, where officers are responding to a reported robbery.
The Special Response Team has been activated, according to the THPD Facebook page.
The Tribune-Star will update this report as additional information becomes available.
