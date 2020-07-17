An Iowa meth kingpin convicted of killing five people, including two children, was executed Friday afternoon at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute. It was the third time this week an inmate was put to death at the prison.
Dustin Lee Honken, 52, was pronounced dead from lethal injection at 4:36 p.m.
Honken, 52, was convicted of the killing spree in 1993 as he attempted to protect his Iowa drug-trafficking operation.
As Honken lay on the gurney in the execution chamber, he quoted the Gerard Manley Hopkins poem “Heaven-Haven” and concluded his final statement with, “Hail Mary, full of grace. Holy Mary, mother of God, pray for me.”
He was then quiet as the U.S. Marshal announced there were no impediments to proceed with the execution at 4:06 p.m.
After being administered the lethal dose of phenobarbital, Honken fluttered his eyelids a few times, and his chest and abdomen continued to rise and fall for about four minutes.
At 4:35 p.m., a man wearing a stethoscope entered the room and checked for a pulse. He left the room, then a senior Bureau of Prisons official announced that death occurred at 4:36 p.m.
Two statements were issued by the family of Honken’s victims.
The family of victims Lori Duncan and her two daughters, 10-year-old Kandace and 6-year-old Amber, stated, “Finally justice is being done. It will bring a sense of closure but we will continue to live with their loss.
"However this is a step toward healing of broken hearts and shattered lives. We regret that so many members of our family has passed on and were never able to see this day.”
The family's statement said the girls would be ages 37 and 33 today.
“They never had the chance to grow up and share in the joys and sorrows of life. Their mother never got to see them having a first dance, first date or walk down the aisle at their wedding. There were no family reunions. No visits to grandparents' house, no overnights at cousins. Their lives were snuffed out.
“However, their killer has lived the years since then with a bed and meals provided for him. Today we gather to witness the execution of Dustin Honken their murderer. It is a day we thought would never come.”
The family of victim Terry DeGeus issued a brief statement: “The reason for us being present today was not to watch a man die. It was to show love, support, and respect to my daughter’s father, Terry. That we loved him until the end and still do. It was the least we could do.”
Honken was convicted of shooting and killing two men who planned to testify against him, as well as a single, working mother and her two daughters.
He was found guilty on Oct. 14, 2004, by a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa of offenses including five counts of murder during the course of a continuing criminal enterprise. He was sentenced to death on Oct. 11, 2005.
Honken's attorney, Shawn Nolan, issued the following statement:
“Dustin Honken was redeemed. He recognized and repented for the crimes he had committed, and spent his time in prison atoning for them. With Father Mark, Sister Betty, Cardinal Tobin and other religious mentors, Dustin worked every day at the Catholic faith that was at the center of his life.
"During his time in prison, he cared for everyone he came into contact with: guards, counselors, medical staff, his fellow inmates and his legal team. Over the years he grew incredibly close to his family, becoming a true father, son, brother and friend.
"There was no reason for the government to kill him, in haste or at all. In any case, they failed. The Dustin Honken they wanted to kill is long gone. The man they killed today was a human being, who could have spent the rest of his days helping others and further redeeming himself. May he rest in peace.”
Honken was the third person to die by lethal injection this week at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute following the lifting of a 17-year halt in federal executions
On Monday, the government proceeded with the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who had been convicted on multiple murder charges. A series of legal challenges resulted in multiple delays, ending with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that permitted the execution Tuesday morning.
A similar series of delays occurred in the execution of Wesley Ira Purkey, which had been planned for Wednesday afternoon but did not occur until Thursday morning.
A fourth inmate – 45-year-old Keith Dwayne Nelson – is scheduled to die by lethal injection Aug. 28.
The federal prison complex at Terre Haute houses the only federal execution chamber. It was first used in 2001 for the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
Two other federal executions occurred in 2003. The last execution in 2003 was of Louis Jones for the 1995 kidnapping, rape and murder of a female soldier.
Honken’s lawyers had filed an emergency request to stay the execution Thursday. A judge didn’t immediately rule on the request, which claimed the execution protocol is arbitrary and capricious.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
