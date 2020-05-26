A Terre Haute man is in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital after an accident Monday afternoon involving a riding mower and a pickup truck on Indiana 46 near Riley.
The driver of the pickup truck, Dakota Bluck of Terre Haute, lost control and left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then the riding mower, which was being operated by Mark Clinkenbeard of Terre Haute, according to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Department.
Clinkenbeard, who was thrown off the mower, was airlifted to IU Methodist Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition this morning.
Bluck, who was southbound on Indiana 46, told deputies that due to a mechanical malfunction, he lost control of the truck and went off of the roadway.
The accident happened about 1:30 p.m.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, according to the news release.
