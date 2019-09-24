UPDATE: A Terre Haute man died of a heart attack early today and was unable to exit his house during a fire.
Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos said Vernon G. Matlock, 76, suffered a heart attack after the fire started at 2945 Fort Harrison Road.
Matlock's adult daughter told fire investigators her father was smoking while using oxygen, resulting in the fire. The daughter was able to get out of the house and call for help, said fire investigator Norm Loudermilk.
When firefighters arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m., the front rooms of the house were fully involved. The oxygen from the tank was feeding the fire, Loudermilk said.
Original Post: 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019
A Terre Haute man died in an early morning fire at 2945 Fort Harrison Road.
Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said the man was smoking while wearing oxygen, and caught himself on fire. The incident was witnessed by the man's daughter, Fisher said.
No identification has been released as of 9:30 a.m. today.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 12:30 a.m.
The fire gutted the front of the one-story house.
Investigation into the fire continues, Fisher said.
