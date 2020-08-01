Police are seeking a suspect in a Friday night shooting at 603 E. Depot St. in Hymera.
Indiana State police detectives said the victim, Trenton Keller, 33, of Jasonville, was shot multiple times at this residence after having a verbal altercation with Dustin L. Turley, 33, of Jasonville.
Immediately after the shooting, witnesses said, Turley ran from the residence, running south into the woodline. As of this morning, Turkey was still actively on the run.
Keller was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, then airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Detectives have received an active warrant for Dustin L. Turley for attempted murder.
Anyone who comes into contact with Turley should call 911 or contact the Putnamville State Police Post at 1-800-225-8576.
Original Post: 8:06 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
A 33-year-old Jasonville man remains hospitalized this morning with multiple gunshot wounds as police continue the search for a suspect in the Friday night shooting in Hymera.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said this morning the suspect’s name will be released sometime today. The suspect remains at large, but police do not think a public safety threat exists, Cottom said.
Police dispatchers received a report of shots fired in Hymera just after 10 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man had been shot multiple times and the suspect had fled on foot.
“Early indications are that the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute,” Cottom said in a news release this morning.
Cottom requested assistance from the Indiana State Police due to the complexity of the investigation.
Units from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are being assisted by, Sullivan City Police, Hymera Town Marshal, Farmersburg Town Marshal, Jasonville Police and ISP.
Cottom said he expected to provide an update on the incident later today.
