UPDATE: 12: 30 p.m.
BRAZIL -- The suspect in a 26-hour standoff with police is now in custody without incident.
Public information officer Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department announced the end of the standoff via Twitter just minutes ago.
Origianl Post at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
A standoff continues this morning at a Clay County motel where an armed man barricaded has remained in a hotel room for more than 22 hours.
Indiana State Police took over the scene about 1 a.m. today at the Best Western Plus motel on Indiana 59 near Interstate 70 south of Brazil.
Police scanner traffic indicated the man has refused to negotiate with police, who are now using tear gas to try to resolve the situation peacefully.
“We are using tactical techniques right now to try to gain voluntary compliance from the suspect,” ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said.
Indiana 59 south of the motel is closed to traffic as the situation continues, police said.
The incident began about 10:30 a.m. Thursday when Terre Haute Police detectives assigned to the Vigo County Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force attempted to make contact with a wanted person inside a third-floor room of the hotel.
"After announcing their presence, a shot was fired through the door from inside the room,” THPD Chief Shawn Keen said Thursday. “A perimeter was initiated, and the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team was activated to respond.”
Police learned a woman and a child were inside the room with the suspect. By 1:30 p.m., Keen said, both the child and adult had been released, and police continued to negotiate with the gunman.
Multiple police agencies responding to the scene included the Clay and Vigo county sheriff deputies, Indiana State Police and Indiana conservation officers.
This morning, Keen said the ISP emergency response team relieved the THPD special response team about 1 a.m.
“Our team will return after rest if still active,” Keen said.
Police are using a remote-controlled robot to safely view the area where the suspect is barricaded.
The Best Western was evacuated by police when the incident began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.