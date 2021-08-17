Indiana State Police have confirmed Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Lee Tackett was the man found dead in his vehicle Monday afternoon by Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Tackett, 56, of Sullivan, was under investigation after allegations of soliciting a minor for sex.
Police said the Vigo County Coroner's Office, which handled the autopsy Tuesday afternoon at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, released the identity. State police said "analysis of all the evidence presented to crime scene investigators and detectives ... shows that the subject died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Cottom found Tackett's body about 4:20 p.m. Monday in a vehicle at Sullivan County roads 300 North and 225 East. He and Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler asked Putnamville State Police Post to handle the death investigation.
State police said the family has been notified and it had no further information to release Tuesday.
Cottom and Mischler last week said they contacted ISP on Thursday after being made aware of allegations aired on an internet program called "Expose Your Local Pedophile," which had posted a YouTube video about an encounter with Tackett in Henderson, Kentucky.
That posting included screenshots of text messages Tackett reportedly sent to a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. The text messages include a photo Tackett sent of himself.
Tackett reportedly drove to Henderson to meet the teen. The YouTube video shows Tackett arriving at a park area along the Ohio River and walking around with a cell phone in his hand.
When approached by a person from the YouTube program with a video camera, Tackett — who is wearing a Sullivan County Coroner's Office polo shirt — identifies himself, but soon leaves the area.
On Tuesday, Cottom in a press release said his agency on Saturday morning received a call reporting Tackett had suddenly left an apartment he shared with his girlfriend. It was unclear whether he intended to leave town or if he intended to cause himself harm.
Tackett's being reported as a missing person allowed investigators to enter both he and his vehicle into a nationwide computer database, the sheriff said. Alerts were sent to surrounding police agencies, and police immediately began searching for Sullivan County.
Investigators contacted Tackett’s family and friends to see if he had reached out to anyone. Cottom also tried, without success, to locate Tackett's vehicle through GPS technology. The sheriff said Tackett did not take his cellphone when he left his home.
On Saturday afternoon, Cottom asked pilots at the Sullivan County Airport to be on the lookout for Tackett's white Dodge pickup. He also arranged for the Indiana State Police Aviation Section to conduct an aerial search of the county.
Police agencies including the sheriff's office and Indiana Conservation Officers continued the search through Sunday and into Monday.
About 4:20 p.m. Monday, Cottom was searching a rural area just off Sullivan County roads 300 North and 225 East when he came across a white Dodge pickup similar to Tackett's that had pulled into a remote area.
Cottom discovered a deceased white male sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Indiana State Police and Vigo County Coroner's Office personnel immediately were summoned.
No arrest warrant had been issued for Tackett at the time he went missing, the sheriff said.
Mischler last week said the case was "complicated by the fact that it was not initiated by law enforcement and may involve another state jurisdiction. We need to let the investigation run its course, and my office will proceed accordingly once it is completed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.