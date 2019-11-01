UPDATE 10:30 pm: Nearly 5 hours in and police are still trying to get the man to come out of the home in the 2200 block of Sycamore Street in Terre Haute.
Police said the man inside is wanted on multiple warrants. Police searched the home earlier in the evening and, when confronting the man hiding in his attic, were threatened in a manner that warranted a Special Response Team response, police said.
Earlier this evening police were calling for him to exit the home and using flash-bang grenades to coax him out according to the Tribune-Star reporter on the scene.
Nearly 5 hours in and police are still trying to get the man to come out of the home. pic.twitter.com/UBbwUxxDwh— Alex Modesitt (@TribstarAlex) November 2, 2019
7 p.m. report: Terre Haute police ask that the public avoid the area of the 2200 block of Sycamore Street.
A man sought on warrants and who has made threats to shoot officers has barricaded himself in a house near Sycamore and North 22nd streets.
The department's special response team has been called in, and police negotiators are attempting to contact the man, police said.
THPD SRT was called to the 2200 block of Sycamore in reference to a standoff. The suspect, who has several active warrants, is barricaded in the house and made threats to shoot officers. Hostage negotiations are attempting contact. Please avoid the area until further notice.— Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) November 1, 2019
