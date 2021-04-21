UPDATE: A Silver Alert issued Tuesday on Clarence Campbell has been cancelled as of this morning. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2200.
Original post -- 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 88-year-old Clarence Edward Campbell of Terre Haute, who was last seen at 11 a.m. this morning driving a red 2000 Mercury four-door car with plate number: WA9IHC (Indiana), according to the Terre Haute Police Department.
He was last seen in the area of 25th and Hulman streets.
Campbell, a white male, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a tan hat, gray Nike sweatshirt and khaki pants.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Clarence Campbell, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2200 or 911.
